Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Daesung apparently sought legal advice about prostitution in his building before purchasing it

Daesung apparently sought legal advice about having prostitution-related businesses in his Gangnam building before he purchased it. 

According to an exclusive report by Kukmin Ilbo, Daesung attended an advisory meeting where he asked questions regarding this matter. An anonymous source who was apparently present at the meeting identified as 'A' revealed in a phone call with Kukmin Ilbo on July 29 that "on September 20th, 2017, Daesung asked if the building owner would have legal responsibility if there were to be illegal activities in his building. He visited a law firm to ask about this." 'A' also stated that Daesung bought the building 2 months after the meeting in November. 

'A' continued to state that "Before he got the building, Daesung visited the law firm to get advice accompanied by his real estate agent and bank representative. He asked about the matter of aiding and abetting soliciting prostitution. At that time, we could tell that Daesung knew where in his building these illegal activities would be taking place." 

Daesung also asked if he could kick out illegal business owners as well, but was told that the process wouldn't be like kicking out a normal tenant. 'A' continued to state that Daesung "clearly knew that illegal activities would be taking place in his building yet continued to maintain and own the building."

boydragontherice47 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

This is a question for both sides of all scandals - those claiming innocence as well as accusing.


Other than those with actual proof like receipts or recordings or real things to back up their claims, how do we know these reports are true? Are we supposed to trust supposed ‘A’? Or the earlier report that Daesung is claiming ignorance?


I understand reporting news on these matters but I wish they would come out in more sizable claims. Rather than one new piece of information at a time.

XXEliteXXAceXX131 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

Anybody find it odd that someone who seemed really worried about these legal troubles would ultimately risk getting involved?


I think there is a lot more to this that we don't know about. Thus, we should wait for an investigation with more credible information, before jumping to conclusions and taking these anonymous statements for granted...

