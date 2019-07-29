Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Cha Eun Woo wows fans with his muscular physique on 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'

Cha Eun Woo's visuals have always been a hot topic, but fans are all abuzz about his amazing physique about these cuts revealing his upper body.

This ASTRO member is currently starring as the lead in drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' with actress Shin Se Kyung. One particular scene shows Eun Woo shirtless and in a bathtub. MBC's drama Instagram account decided to treat fans by posting this montage of Eun Woo for fans. It seems like he bulked up for this role and went from looking like a youthful boy to a full-on man. 

Check out the post below! Do you like Eunwoo's new look? 

