Actor Kim Min Jong receives flack from netizens for his comments on parenting

Actor Kim Min Jong is receiving some flack from netizens about some comments he made on his future parenting skills while promoting his upcoming variety show that centers around raising children.

During the press conference on July 1 for the upcoming KBS variety show 'For the Kids,' Kim Min Jong stated that he wasn't very confident with raising children and that he "doesn't know if he will be able to look after a child." He also added, that in his experience, "the wife is much better at raising a child and I want to make a comfortable environment for her to do so by working hard."





Netizens have been criticizing Kim Min Jong for these comments stating:

"I don't think you can even get married..."

"Why does he believe that the wife can raise children well just because she's a woman?"

"Just live alone like you're doing now."

"There's a reason why he's still single even though he's good looking and has all the requirements."

"You're supposed to raise a child together LOL"

'For the Kids' will also feature Kim Gura and Seo Jang Hoon and centers around the members taking care of children whose parents are working.