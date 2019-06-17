Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 5 days ago

Netizens don't know why news outlets are making a big deal out of Berry Good Johyun's 'League of Legends' cosplay outfit

Berry Good's Johyun recently made headlines for her cosplay costume at the recently held 'Gamedolympic' tournament on June 17 in which popular idols including Super Junior's Heechul and Shindong attended. 

Johyun dressed up as the popular K/DA Ahri skin from the game 'League of Legends.' 

K/DA Ahri 'League of Legends'
K/DA Ahri 'League of Legends'

Johyun's outfit, which consisted of a one-piece bodysuit, was deemed by various journalists to be too revealing. Berry Good's label stated that this outfit was assigned to her by the event, and asked the public not to deeply analyze the meaning behind why she wore it. 

Netizens are coming to Johyun's defense. 

"The 'controversy' was clearly made up by the reporter."

"This is great. What's the issue? You all are just jealous you can't wear that outfit."

"If Hwasa wore this, you would be calling her a girl crush!"

"Why is this controversial?"

"Watch out, the jealous unnies are coming."


What do you think about the outfit? 

5 days ago

Makes sense, Berry Good is prob going to disband soon. They have been active too long to have not make any progress. This is noise marketing before their company disbands them. EXID was asked to wear skimpier clothes and it worked for Hani.

Rita2020149 pts 5 days ago 0
5 days ago

I'm fine with it as long as she wanted to wear it too,

ps: Tbh she slayed that costume

