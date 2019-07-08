ATEEZ gears up for American promotions + signs to RCA Records

Rookie group ATEEZ is making waves and is gearing up to take over America!

A recent LA times article on Kpop's influences in the American record business revealed a short but important snippet about ATEEZ. The snippet revealed that the group has signed to major record label RCA records! The group's recent appearance on 'Good Day New York' is probably the start of their many appearances in the US and we can't wait to see more of them.

LA TIMES SNIPPET

Are you excited to see more of ATEEZ in America?