News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

ATEEZ gears up for American promotions + signs to RCA Records

AKP STAFF

Rookie group ATEEZ is making waves and is gearing up to take over America!

A recent LA times article on Kpop's influences in the American record business revealed a short but important snippet about ATEEZ. The snippet revealed that the group has signed to major record label RCA records! The group's recent appearance on 'Good Day New York' is probably the start of their many appearances in the US and we can't wait to see more of them.

LA TIMES SNIPPET

Are you excited to see more of ATEEZ in America? 

  1. ATEEZ
cherryflower03012 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

I'm so proud of ATEEZ. This is a major accomplishment they have achieved within one year of their official debut. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Rainbow_Pearls-22 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

bts ain't sign to any american record label

Pentagon
PENTAGON reveals release schedule for 'SUM(ME:R)'
26 minutes ago   6   2,329
