KNK could be high fashion models in first set of concept teasers for single 'KNK S/S Collection'

KNK is gearing up for their comeback with single "KNK S/S Collection" and these recent concept photos prove that the members could easily be high fashion models!

The black and white concept images are simple yet elegant, and showcase each member's individual visual appeal. They are all wearing simple white outfits and the shoot was styled in a way that makes each cut look like it came straight out of an issue of Vogue!

What do you think of this unique concept? Are you excited to see KNK make their comeback?