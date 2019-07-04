IU expresses she's impressed with friend Jiyeon's dance video

IU expressed how impressed she was with her friend Jiyeon's recent dance video on Instagram.



On July 4, Jiyeon posted the clip of herself in the dance studio below with the simple message, "Just hanging out with myself." The clip reveals the T-ara member dancing subtly to a bass-heavy track.



IU also left a simple comment that said, "Whoa," expressing she was blown away. Fans were excited to see IU and Jiyeon have remained friends even after the variety show 'Heroes' wrapped up in 2011.



Check out Jiyeon's dance clip below.

View this post on Instagram 혼자놀아쪄 A post shared by JIYEON (@jiyeon2__) on Jul 4, 2019 at 3:46am PDT