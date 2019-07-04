Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

IU expresses she's impressed with friend Jiyeon's dance video

AKP STAFF

IU expressed how impressed she was with her friend Jiyeon's recent dance video on Instagram.

On July 4, Jiyeon posted the clip of herself in the dance studio below with the simple message, "Just hanging out with myself." The clip reveals the T-ara member dancing subtly to a bass-heavy track. 

IU also left a simple comment that said, "Whoa," expressing she was blown away. Fans were excited to see IU and Jiyeon have remained friends even after the variety show 'Heroes' wrapped up in 2011.

Check out Jiyeon's dance clip below.

View this post on Instagram

혼자놀아쪄

A post shared by JIYEON (@jiyeon2__) on

  1. IU
  2. Jiyeon
0 756 Share 67% Upvoted
Kim Hyun Joong
"BIO-RHYTHM" Kim Hyun-Joong 2019 World Tour
2 hours ago   10   634
Kaeun
Kaeun leaves Pledis Entertainment after 8 years
12 hours ago   63   54,918

allkpop in your Inbox