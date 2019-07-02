2AM's Changmin brought a Latin flair to the July 6th episode of 'Immortal Song'.



For the 'Summer 2019' special featuring legendary singers So Chan Hwi and Kim Hyun Jung, Changmin did his own rendition of So Chan Hwi's 1996 dance track "Chance to Break Up". The 2AM member took the Latin inspiration from the original song into his own cover, and he said before his performance, "I was worried I wouldn't be able to handle Son Chan Hwi's high notes. I'll show you something that's more like Lee Changmin's style."



Though Changmin took the round from Park Bom, it was former BESTie member U.JI who took the final win. Check out Changmin's performance and the original by Son Chan Hwi below!

