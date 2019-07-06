Park Bom took her first stage on 'Immortal Song'.



For the July 6th 'Summer 2019' special featuring legendary singers So Chan Hwi and Kim Hyun Jung, the former 2NE1 member covered Kim Hyun Jung's 1998 dance track "Your Breakup with Her", and she transformed it into her own R&B style. Park Bom expressed on her first time on the show, "I'm nervous and thankful. My family and I enjoy watching 'Immortal Song'. I think my grandpa will like it especially. My goal for today is the trophy."

However, Park Bom lost the round to 2AM's Changmin, and it was former BESTie member U.JI who took the final win. Check out Park Bom's performance and the original by Kim Hyun Jung below!



