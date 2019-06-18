Younha confirms she's making a comeback in July

Younha confirmed she's making a comeback in July.
On June 18, Younha shared the headline below that states, "Younha, July comeback... First new album in 1 year and 7 months," along with the message, "Finally!!!"
The singer-songwriter's last release was "Snail Mail" in December of last year. Stay tuned for updates on Younha.
