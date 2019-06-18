Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

23

18

Posted by germainej 4 days ago

Younha confirms she's making a comeback in July

Younha confirmed she's making a comeback in July.

On June 18, Younha shared the headline below that states, "Younha, July comeback... First new album in 1 year and 7 months," along with the message, "Finally!!!" 

The singer-songwriter's last release was "Snail Mail" in December of last year. Stay tuned for updates on Younha.  

드디어🔊‼️

  1. Younha
  2. SNAIL MAIL
:D

Yes!! July is going to be packed.

