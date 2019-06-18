Police explain there's not enough evidence to continue investigation into B.I's drug scandal

Police have explained there's not enough evidence to continue an investigation against B.I's drug scandal.



On June 18, the second deputy director of Suwon's District Prosecutor's Office Lee Soo Kwon responded to questions about why prosecution did not continue with an investigation into B.I. He stated, "At the time, the police only forwarded the case about 'A' (Han Seo Hee), who exchanged KakaoTalk messages with B.I suggesting the purchase of drugs. B.I was not a target of investigation. The prosecution questioned 'A' once, but the questioning did not proceed smoothly because she kept crying. B.I was not mentioned during questioning."



The second deputy director also stated the prosecutor's office received a 2-page internal investigation report including B.I's name from police. He claimed the prosecution did not carry out their own investigation as this meant police were conducting their own investigation. The police have stated Han Seo Hee testified she did not deliver drugs to B.I, the allegations against him were invalid and closed the investigation.

