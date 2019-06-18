Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

47

95

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Jeon So Mi says she walks differently after joining YG Entertainment?

Jeon So Mi says she walks differently after joining YG Entertainment.

On the June 18th installment of 'Idol Room', Jeon So Mi featured as a guest to promote her solo debut track "Birthday", and she revealed how she's changed since she's joined YGE sub-label The Black Label. Host Jung Hyung Don asked Jeon So Mi the differences between the agencies she's been through, and she expressed, "I went to karaoke with my friends, and they said the way I sing is different."

She continued, "At JYP Entertainment, it was 'half air, half sound,' but The Black Label is more about 'the feeling.' There are a lot of rappers at the agency, and they said I walk differently too." Jeon So Mi then revealed the 'hip hop swag' in her walk.

Mya40079 pts 4 days ago 3
4 days ago

I get the different way of singing. Different coaches, different techniques/styles but the way of walking? That's kinda sad the way the company just enforces their "style" onto their artists and trainees.. someone from Fromis_9 also said something like this.

19

ratmonster2,069 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

she walks with her back against the wall now

