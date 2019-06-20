You can now vote for your favorite K-Pop idols for the '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards'!

You can now begin casting your votes for the first ever, '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards'!

A digital music platform award ceremony launched by Mnet's 'M2' and Genie Music, the '2019 MGMA' is set to take place this August 1 at 7 PM KST at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Voting goes on from June 20 through July 31 at midnight KST, and the awards include the following categories: Male Group, Female Group, Male Solo, Female Solo, Male New Artist, Female New Artist, Male Performing Artist, Female Performing Artist, Vocal Artist, Band, as well as the Genie Music Popularity Awards (voting for which opens on July 4 at 11 PM KST).

Visit the official voting link here, while you wait for the full award ceremony this August! Also check out the currently ahead artists of each voting category below.