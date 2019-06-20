Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

You can now vote for your favorite K-Pop idols for the '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards'!

You can now begin casting your votes for the first ever, '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards'!

A digital music platform award ceremony launched by Mnet's 'M2' and Genie Music, the '2019 MGMA' is set to take place this August 1 at 7 PM KST at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Voting goes on from June 20 through July 31 at midnight KST, and the awards include the following categories: Male Group, Female Group, Male Solo, Female Solo, Male New Artist, Female New Artist, Male Performing Artist, Female Performing Artist, Vocal Artist, Band, as well as the Genie Music Popularity Awards (voting for which opens on July 4 at 11 PM KST). 

Visit the official voting link here, while you wait for the full award ceremony this August! Also check out the currently ahead artists of each voting category below. 

Drogo24595 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Bots are going to have a hard time to vote. This is great. Only legit fans can participate.

9

TwiddleMeThumbs762 pts 2 days ago 2
2 days ago

Interesting phenomenon in 'The Female Group' category:

Top nominees' positions more or less correspond to the 'Brand Value' Report by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, EXCEPT the one group which supposedly topped 'Brand Value' for Jun 2019:


Current M2xGenie /vs/ Brand Value Ranking

TWICE -- M2 #1 // BV #2 (-1)

Red Velvet -- M2 #2 // BV #4 (-2)

IZ*ONE -- M2 #3 // BV #5 (-2)

Mamamoo -- M2 #4 // BV #8 (-4)

BLACKPINK -- M2 #5 // BV #1 (+4)


M2 x Genie's voting platform requires a phone number verification, so it's harder (though not impossible) for a fan to vote more than once. So it should quite accurately reflect actual popularity.


'Brand Value' Report on the other hand, reportedly factors in online social engagement numbers such as social followers and YouTube views (though their exact data gathering mechanisms have not been made known), which are known to be susceptible to manipulation via click farms.


Let's see what the final voting results reveal for comparison.

