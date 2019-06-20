Yang Hyun Suk's feature on artist page of YG Entertainment website causes backlash

Yang Hyun Suk's feature spot on YG Entertainment's website has raised some eyebrows.



Though Yang Hyun Suk resigned from all positions at the label last week, he still comes up as the first artist on YG Entertainment website, which has caused some backlash. As of June 20, the former YG Entertainment head is still listed on the artist page with an introduction that lists him as the head producer, the "public's eternal star," and YG Family's caring captain.



Former labelmates who departed from YGE for controversies were immediately edited out from the website, but it seems it's taking longer for Yang Hyun Suk. It's also being speculated his resignation was just for show.



Netizens responded, "Look into what Yang Hyun Suk is doing in the background," "It's just a show," and "B.I and Seungri were immediately taken down. Don't make excuses about homepage editing."



In recent news, Yang Hyun Suk has written a letter calling out 'Dispatch's reports as false.