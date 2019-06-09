Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst 13 days ago

Two stars shine bright as TWICE’s Dahyun meets iconic figure skater Kim Yuna

TWICE’s Dahyun was thrilled to meet Kim Yuna at All That Skate 2019 yesterday. She uploaded several pictures of them together on TWICE’s official Instagram with the caption “#allthatskate2019 was so so great. It was an honor to meet you. Still Queen Yuna…” Kim Yuna can be seen holding a copy of TWICE's latest album 'Fancy You' as they pose together. 

Kim Yuna retired from figure skating in 2014, but can still be seen skating in gala shows like All That Skate where she is a fan favorite. Check out the photos below!


Eunbean567 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

TWO OF THE BEST KOREA HAVE TO OFFER!! TWO INCREDIBLE BEAUTIES

Down2Earth502 pts 13 days ago 1
13 days ago

Kim Yuna hasn't aged a bit. Dahyun is proud of her white skin tone, but Yuna is no less than her. Dahyun used the photo technique of "one step behind" to make her face smaller than Yuna's face. HaHa, little devil.

