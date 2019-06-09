Two stars shine bright as TWICE’s Dahyun meets iconic figure skater Kim Yuna

TWICE’s Dahyun was thrilled to meet Kim Yuna at All That Skate 2019 yesterday. She uploaded several pictures of them together on TWICE’s official Instagram with the caption “#allthatskate2019 was so so great. It was an honor to meet you. Still Queen Yuna…” Kim Yuna can be seen holding a copy of TWICE's latest album 'Fancy You' as they pose together.

Kim Yuna retired from figure skating in 2014, but can still be seen skating in gala shows like All That Skate where she is a fan favorite. Check out the photos below!



