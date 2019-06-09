Dara reveals that she has had a crush on Eun Ji Won for 22 years



On yesterday’s broadcast of MBN’s ‘Hunman-Jeongeum’, Dara revealed that she has had a crush on Sechskies' Eun Ji Won for the past 22 years. She confessed, “First of all, he is so good-looking. I’ve been a fan since Sechskies debuted. I really like his seemingly indifferent, but caring charm.”

When asked if he knew about her feelings he replied, “I think 22 years is an exaggeration and I’ve known that she likes me. When Sechskies reunited, she came to our concert to cheer us on. It did make my heart flutter because I also like 2NE1.”





Dara previously went on a 'Star Date' with Eun Ji Won on her show 'Dara TV'. Seems like she's a true fan of Eun Ji Won!