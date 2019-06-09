Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 13 days ago

Dara reveals that she has had a crush on Eun Ji Won for 22 years

On yesterday’s broadcast of MBN’s ‘Hunman-Jeongeum’, Dara revealed that she has had a crush on Sechskies' Eun Ji Won for the past 22 years. She confessed, “First of all, he is so good-looking. I’ve been a fan since Sechskies debuted. I really like his seemingly indifferent, but caring charm.

When asked if he knew about her feelings he replied, “I think 22 years is an exaggeration and I’ve known that she likes me. When Sechskies reunited, she came to our concert to cheer us on. It did make my heart flutter because I also like 2NE1.”


Dara previously went on a 'Star Date' with Eun Ji Won on her show 'Dara TV'. Seems like she's a true fan of Eun Ji Won! 

Canucks4Life1,339 pts 13 days ago 5
13 days ago

Well I feel her because I have too lol. He's cute, funny, and talented what's not to like about that.

amu_jane485 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

Jiwon my dear you're single and so is Dara I think... We understand you Dara hun he's talented, handsome and funny

