INFINITE's Sungyeol sends celebratory message from military on INFINITE's nine-year anniversary

INFINITE is celebrating nine years since their debut.



On June 9, enlisted member Sungyeol took to his personal Instagram account to offer a celebratory message to fans, writing: "Happy nine year anniversary! I love and am always grateful to the Inspirits (INFINITE's fan group) that have been with us. It would have been nice if we were all together today. Until we are able to all meet as a group again, don't get sick! Please always be well!"



The photo attached to the Instagram posts shows all the members back when they first debuted. The group first debuted on June 9, 2010 with the single "Come Back Again."

Meanwhile, Sungyeol enlisted in the army back in March of this year.

Check out his Instagram post below!