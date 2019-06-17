Sunmi celebrates entering the 50 kg-mark on the weight scale via her Instagram!

Sunmi is celebrating a special occasion!

On June 17, Sunmi shared a photo showing a number on the body weight scale, reading, "50.0 [kg]". In her caption, Sunmi simply added a series of flexed biceps emojis.

As many of you know, Sunmi previously shared that she has difficulty gaining weight, normally going back and forth between 41~43 kg. However, before heading off overseas on her 1st world tour, she shared that she had gained a total of 8 kg, touching fans with her efforts! Even after gaining 8 kg, Sunmi was approximately 49 kg, still lingering in the 40's... but not anymore!

It looks like Sunmi is working hard to become stronger and more fit than ever; Congratulations! Meanwhile, Sunmi recently wrapped up her 1st world tour 'Warning' with a final concert in Seoul.