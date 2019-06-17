Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Sunmi celebrates entering the 50 kg-mark on the weight scale via her Instagram!

Sunmi is celebrating a special occasion!

On June 17, Sunmi shared a photo showing a number on the body weight scale, reading, "50.0 [kg]". In her caption, Sunmi simply added a series of flexed biceps emojis. 

As many of you know, Sunmi previously shared that she has difficulty gaining weight, normally going back and forth between 41~43 kg. However, before heading off overseas on her 1st world tour, she shared that she had gained a total of 8 kg, touching fans with her efforts! Even after gaining 8 kg, Sunmi was approximately 49 kg, still lingering in the 40's... but not anymore!

It looks like Sunmi is working hard to become stronger and more fit than ever; Congratulations! Meanwhile, Sunmi recently wrapped up her 1st world tour 'Warning' with a final concert in Seoul.

  1. Sunmi
the only female idol who will be praised for gaining weight lol

Female celeb struggle with losing weight. Sunmi struggle with gaining weight. Lol now that's Something New.

