Eun Ji Won is on fire as he drops the title track poster for his solo comeback

Eun Ji Won's highly-anticipated solo comeback title track will be called "I'm On Fire"!



According to his newly released title track poster below, "I'm On Fire" feat. female vocalist Blue.D was composed by Future Bounce and WINNER's Song Min Ho, with lyrics written by Song Min Ho and Eun Ji Won himself. The track will be a powerful, traditional Korean hip-hop genre to enhance the chemistry between the close sunbae-hoobaes, Song Min Ho and Eun Ji Won.



Stay tuned for Eun Ji Won's return solo with his 6th full album 'G1', coming up this June 27 at 6 PM KST!



