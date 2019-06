4-member rookie boy group Blue Zone Boys (靑空少年), under Chrome Entertainment, have a "Question" for you in their debut MV!

Blue Zone Boys are made up of main vocalist Bon, sub vocalist Seunghyun, high-tone rapper Double.D, and low-tone rapper Taewoong. The boys' debut title track "Question" is a mix of future bass and tropical house, showcasing Blue Zone Boys's refreshing sound and image to the max.

Check out the full MV for "Question" above.