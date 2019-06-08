Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

100

123

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 14 days ago

The Jonas Brothers say they want to collab with BLACKPINK for their next song

AKP STAFF

In their latest game of 'Would You Rather' with NBC's 'Today', The Jonas Brothers, well more specifically Joe Jonas, had no hesitation whatsoever as he named K-Pop's very own BLACKPINK as the artist he would like to collab with for their next song!

The question, "Who would you want to team up with next for a song?" was pulled second in the fun, pass-and-play game above, among other questions like "What is your go-to meal on the tour bus?", and more. 

Fans are totally loving the shoutout and the possibility of The Jonas Brothers x BLACKPINK in the future!

  1. BLACKPINK
59 33,833 Share 45% Upvoted

8

potterstark153 pts 14 days ago 8
14 days ago

Why do I feel like a Western artists only know BTS and BLACKPINK? Honestly, getting kind of old. It’s kind of like people only listening to mainstream music, and only wanting to collaborate with the popular ones. Instead of digging deeper into Kpop music to listen to other artists, they just pick the one at the top only? Kind of lazy, tbqh. Not trying to put down BTS or BLACKPINK, but there are litterally over 100 artists in Korea.

Share

8 more replies

5

Maynunal2 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

Bruno Mars and Blackpink!!!♥

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,594

allkpop in your Inbox