The Jonas Brothers say they want to collab with BLACKPINK for their next song

In their latest game of 'Would You Rather' with NBC's 'Today', The Jonas Brothers, well more specifically Joe Jonas, had no hesitation whatsoever as he named K-Pop's very own BLACKPINK as the artist he would like to collab with for their next song!

The question, "Who would you want to team up with next for a song?" was pulled second in the fun, pass-and-play game above, among other questions like "What is your go-to meal on the tour bus?", and more.

Fans are totally loving the shoutout and the possibility of The Jonas Brothers x BLACKPINK in the future!