Red Velvet release teaser images for Irene + an audio teaser for 'Sunny Side Up'

Red Velvet released images of Irene and an audio teaser for song, "Sunny Side Up" for their upcoming mini-album 'The ReVE Festival.' Irene flaunts her stunning visuals showcasing a quirky and playful theme. The audio teaser for B-side track "Sunny Side Up" features a reggae vibe and is brought to you by the same producers who made "Peek-A-Boo" and "Power Up."

Red Velvet is currently gearing up for activities to promote their new mini-album. They will also be having a comeback showcase on June 19 and will be spending time with their fans. Their title track, "Zimzalabim" will feature rhythmical drums and catchy synths, providing a refreshing and addicting melody that'll get you through summer.

Check out the images and audio teaser below.