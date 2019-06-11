Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

70

15

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 11 days ago

Red Velvet release teaser images for Irene + an audio teaser for 'Sunny Side Up'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet released images of Irene and an audio teaser for song, "Sunny Side Up" for their upcoming mini-album 'The ReVE Festival.' Irene flaunts her stunning visuals showcasing a quirky and playful theme. The audio teaser for B-side track "Sunny Side Up" features a reggae vibe and is brought to you by the same producers who made "Peek-A-Boo" and "Power Up."

Red Velvet is currently gearing up for activities to promote their new mini-album. They will also be having a comeback showcase on June 19 and will be spending time with their fans. Their title track, "Zimzalabim" will feature rhythmical drums and catchy synths, providing a refreshing and addicting melody that'll get you through summer.

Check out the images and audio teaser below.

  1. Red Velvet
8 14,201 Share 82% Upvoted

7

thenaphill43 pts 10 days ago 2
10 days ago

Because Allkpop is now only a BTS/BLACKPINK/TWICE fluff site. It'd have to be about these group and or something scandalous to be at the very top of the posts.

Anyway, I suggest you don't get your news from this biased site. We have a discord if you want to know + discuss anything RV.

Share

2 more replies

5

Hermand191 pts 11 days ago 0
11 days ago

Irene, one of the most beautiful kpop idol. Sunny side up sounds good but not really great, must listen to the full version.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,436

allkpop in your Inbox