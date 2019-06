EXO's Lay dominated QQ sales records with the numbers for his upcoming EP 'Honey.'

The EP sold 1.875 million copies in 3 minutes and 27 seconds. The feat broke sales levels on Chinese music platform, QQ. It reached the [Hall Golden Record] status and broke all 9 sales level on QQ.

The EP is set to drop on June 14. Fans are anticipating to see the popular EXO member showcase a new side of himself.