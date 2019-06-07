Trot singer stuns Kim Gu Ra with her powerhouse vocals on 'My Little TV 2'

Kim Gu Ra has always been known for his bluntness and tough criticism, but trot singer Son Ga In's vocal performance on the June 7 episode of 'My Little TV 2' left him absolutely speechless.

Song Ga In appeared as a guest in Kim Gu Ra's broadcast room and conducted a vocal workshop. After giving a vocal demonstration on singing high notes, Kim Gu Ra jaw dropped as he asked: "how in the world do you do that?"

After a popular first season, 'My Little TV 2' started airing in March and broadcasts on Fridays. Check out her performance below!