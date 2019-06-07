Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Trot singer stuns Kim Gu Ra with her powerhouse vocals on 'My Little TV 2'

AKP STAFF

Kim Gu Ra has always been known for his bluntness and tough criticism, but trot singer Son Ga In's vocal performance on the June 7 episode of 'My Little TV 2' left him absolutely speechless.

Song Ga In appeared as a guest in Kim Gu Ra's broadcast room and conducted a vocal workshop. After giving a vocal demonstration on singing high notes, Kim Gu Ra jaw dropped as he asked: "how in the world do you do that?

After a popular first season, 'My Little TV 2' started airing in March and broadcasts on Fridays. Check out her performance below!

DTRT6,058 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

Kim Gura: Human garbage

He only wants to fuck her.


https://twitter.com/snidget2/status/1091603443339280385?lang=en

https://www.allkpop.com/article/2017/08/netizens-are-sick-of-kim-gu-ra-attacking-radio-star-guests-demands-he-step-down

https://www.soompi.com/article/383329wpp/comedian-kim-gura-suspends-activities-for-calling-comfort-women-prostitutes

Koko883 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

She is trot singer . She is the winner of miss trot . Why make article about her if you dont know her ? LOL

