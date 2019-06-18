Park Ji Min reveals her hidden killer figure

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

JYP artist Park Ji Min surprised all by revealing her killer figure.

The solo female artist rose to fame on 'Kpop Star Season 1' and subsequently signed to JYP Entertainment where she formed a vocal duo called 15& with Park Yerin. She is currently promoting as a solo artist. 

The singer is known for her vocals so she surprised netizens when she revealed her curvy figure on her personal Instagram on June 18. The caption for her photo stated that she was a "reverse watermelon" due to her green top and red hair. 

Fans commented on the photo saying Park Jimin's looks were upgraded, giving her positive feedback on her looks.

15 62,198 Share 61% Upvoted

It’s Baek Yerin.

And Jimin has always looked stunning.

123PoP819 pts 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

😍😍😍

