Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

99

28

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Rookies thought VIXX members were gay due to their lack of dating scandals

AKP STAFF

VIXX's Ken appeared on the June 18 broadcast of 'Video Star' where he cleared a rumor that had been circling regarding the group's lack of dating scandals.

In a segment on the show were members talked about the positives and negatives sides of a public relationship, Ken revealed that he was against public relationships. He said that the group "displays their affections to their fans a lot. Fans think we are their boyfriends and like us, so thinking about that makes us feel bad."

Ken also addressed a strange rumor that had been circling around the group, saying "I also want to say that VIXX has no dating rumors. So a lot of rookies thought that we were gay and even asked us directly."

Ken then went on the clarify that all the VIXX members like women.  

  1. Ken
45 45,767 Share 78% Upvoted

55

soum2,731 pts 4 days ago 5
4 days ago

"displays their affections to their fans a lot. Fans think we are their boyfriends and like us, so thinking about that makes us feel bad." < This is the reason why fans can't handle it when they know their idol date. This is really a bad mindset from both the idols and fans. There should be a limit how much an idol has to ''act as a boyfriend'' for fans otherwise every dating idol will be seen as a scandal😕

Share

5 more replies

30

PunchDrunkLove111 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

LMAOO Poor Ken. Can't believe he actually has to clear that up!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   52,153
Pentagon
Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'
7 minutes ago   0   177
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
20 hours ago   7   1,495

allkpop in your Inbox