Rookies thought VIXX members were gay due to their lack of dating scandals

VIXX's Ken appeared on the June 18 broadcast of 'Video Star' where he cleared a rumor that had been circling regarding the group's lack of dating scandals.

In a segment on the show were members talked about the positives and negatives sides of a public relationship, Ken revealed that he was against public relationships. He said that the group "displays their affections to their fans a lot. Fans think we are their boyfriends and like us, so thinking about that makes us feel bad."

Ken also addressed a strange rumor that had been circling around the group, saying "I also want to say that VIXX has no dating rumors. So a lot of rookies thought that we were gay and even asked us directly."

Ken then went on the clarify that all the VIXX members like women.