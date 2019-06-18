Idols who trained for just 6 months or less before debuting

It’s common for idols to spend a lot of time perfecting their abilities before their debut. In fact, the long and difficult training period is infamous in the K-Pop industry. However, there are always some exceptions. Check out these idols who trained for just six months or less prior to debuting!

Wanna One’s Kuan Lin - 6 months

It’s no surprise that Wanna One’s maknae, who is just 17 years old, had a short training period. He signed to Cube Entertainment just two months before competing on ‘Produce 101.’

Suzy - 6 months

After being eliminated from ‘Superstar K,’ casting agents from JYP Entertainment quickly scouted Suzy. She then trained for six months before debuting in Miss A.

Lovelyz’ Jung Yein - 4 months

Between her audition and her debut with Lovelyz, Jung Yein trained for just four short months.

EXO’s Chen and Baekhyun - 4 months

Chen and Baekhyun were scouted only a few days apart and both trained for just four months before becoming EXO’s vocalists.

VIXX’s Hyuk - 3 months

Before joining the survival show ‘MyDOL,’ VIXX’s Hyuk was a trainee for just three months. He eventually made it to the final lineup of VIXX!

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun - 3 months

Kyuhyun joined SM Entertainment in 2006, giving him only three months to undergo training before becoming a member of Super Junior.

2AM’s Changmin - 3 months

Changmin did not feature in the JYP trainee survival show ‘Hot Blood Men’ because he wasn’t even a trainee at the time! He finished his military service right before his debut.

KARD’s Jiwoo - 2 months

Fans are always amazed to know that Jiwoo only trained for two months. she was asked to record KARD’s hit song, “Oh Na Na!" on the same day as her audition.

Super Junior’s Ryeowook - 2 months

In 2004, Ryeowook impressed casting agents and immediately signed a contract with SM Entertainment. He had to record on the same day he signed the paperwork!

Apink’s Eunji - 2 months

Before their debut, Apink was missing a main vocalist. Luckily, Eunji nailed her audition and landed the main vocalist position, training for just two months.

Girls’ Day’s Yura - 1 month

When she was just a high school student, Yura received numerous casting offers. Ultimately, she joined Girls’ Day, which had already debuted a couple of months prior.

LOONA’s Yves - 3 weeks

Thanks to her natural talent, LOONA’s Yves was able to debut after training for a mere three weeks!

Wonder Girls’ Yeeun - 0 weeks

Yeeun’s case is definitely a rare one in the K-Pop industry. After auditioning, she joined Wonder Girls immediately and trained for just a few days before debuting.