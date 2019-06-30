Netizens complain that Jeon So Mi's latest Instagram post compiled everything wrong about her 'Birthday' promotions

On June 29, Jeon So Mi shared an Instagram post recapping some key moments from her solo debut promotions.

However, netizens are interpreting this post as clear evidence of "everything wrong" with Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" promotions. More specifically, Jeon So Mi's various promotion photos involving her backdancers.

Some netizens think that Jeon So Mi's stylists need to choose outfits which make her stand our more from her backdancers, to accentuate that Jeon So Mi is a solo artist. Other netizens think that on top of the outfits which already make it hard to tell who the star is, the backdancers are also "too much" themselves.

Comments of complaint included ones like, "The backdancers make it look too much like it's a girl group.. it's hard to focus on just Somi", "The white outfits are the worst", "Why would Somi wear the same outfits as the backdancers??", "Can they please give Somi some pretty clothes that make her shine TT", "The backdancers' clothes are actually prettier than Somi's", "And the backdancers shouldn't be lipsyncing on stage", "The stylists and the backdancers have been problematic all promotions, and this problem shouldn't bounce back on Somi with haters saying 'she's not talented enough'", "There were some real issues with Somi's outfits. The dancers looked a lot prettier", and more.

Did you have similar reactions during Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" promotions?