Seventeen's S.Coups, Junghan, & Wonwoo go on their first overseas vacation together as 3 on 'Battle Trip'

On the June 29 broadcast of KBS2's 'Battle Trip', Seventeen's S.Coups, Junghan, and Wonwoo headed off on their first ever, overseas vacation trip as 3!

To perfect the mood of 3 strong, energetic, youths enjoying their summer vacation to the fullest, the Seventeen boys decided on a backpacking trip to Yogyakarta, Indonesia - a popular spot for backpackers.

The boys planned a two-day trip by having Junghan plan day 1, and S.Coups plan day 2, while Wonwoo the youngest just got to enjoy the ride. On day 1, the members started off their day with a very unique cup of soot coffee! Utilizing their morning for some shopping, photo ops in front of various wall murals, and more, the highlight of the day was the group's visit to the grandiose Borobudur Temple.

On day 2, S.Coups dragged his members out bright and early in the morning for an amazing stop right off the bat - a tour of the Jomblang Cave, where the idols witnessed 'The Cave of Heavenly Light'!

Next up, the energetic trio enjoyed a series of adventurous activities like sand boarding, a Jeep course ride, horseback riding on the beach, etc.

Check out moments from Seventeen's exciting, fun-filled Yogyakarta backpacking 'Battle Trip' tour, above and below!