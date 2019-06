Honey Popcorn has dropped their individual teasers.

The Japanese AV girl group will be coming back with three new members Nako, Ruka, and Sara. The revamped group will be coming back with 'De-aeseohsta'. The new members were chosen through an audition, and the girls are reported to alwys have had a strong interest in the Korean culture and K-pop.

Check out the photos below. The girls will be coming back on July 5th.