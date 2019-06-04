Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by eric_r_wirsing AKP STAFF 18 days ago

[MV & Album Review] YoonA – 'A Walk to Remember'

YOONA – 'A WALK TO REMEMBER'

Track List:


1. Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway) (Feat. 10cm)

2. Summer Night (Feat. 20 Years of Age)

3. When The Wind Blows

4. To You

5. Promise

Concurrent with her birthday, Girls' Generation alum YoonA has released a special album 'A Walk to Remember.' This EP features 5 tracks and has a couple of guest artists including singer-songwriters 10cm and 20 Years of Age. Not only does the album have previously-released tracks "Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway," "When the Wind Blows," and "To You," it sports brand new ones as well, namely "Promise" and "Summer Night." A day after release, 'A Walk to Remember' topped iTunes album charts in over 10 countries. The album has also dominated domestic physical album charts and ranked No. 1 on QQ Music, China’s largest music streaming site.

You already know how the other ones sound, so we'll dive into the new tracks.

"Summer Night" is the title track. It's kind of a folk track, with keyboards a backing guitar and a soothing groove. The vibe is overall relaxing, and they do a good job of that on this one. With lyrics that speak of a dream-like feeling, high on the comfort of a cool breeze, and tons of references to the sun, yeah, they definitely have this track nailed. It's a love song, too, where each of them sing of being cold until they've found each other. I like this one, it's the kind of thing to crank up on a hot summer day, and settle down with a tall cool glass of iced tea.

"Promise" is the B side. How does it sound? Well, a lot like all the other acoustic songs on this very folk-influenced EP. Her voice goes higher on this track than on "Summer Night," and it's an interesting effect. It makes you think of innocence and sweetness -- at least, that's what it does for me. The song itself is about a promise made between two lovers.

Generally, all the tracks mesh together well. Despite being released separately, all of them belong on this album. But for the melodies, you wouldn't know that they hadn't been crafted specifically for this release. And the two that were are relaxing and refreshing. YoonA gave us something special for her birthday, and it's as nice a present as I can think of. Happy 29th, YoonA!


MV REVIEW

YoonA is relaxing in the sun in her new MV "Summer Night."

She wants to show you what she does during a summer night by... showing you what she does during the daytime. If that's as amusing to you as it is to me, dear reader, then read on. I'll show you what I mean.

It starts with her waking up and removing her sleep mask. Not long after, an unknown person with gloved hands offers her a glass of orange juice, which she gratefully accepts. It could be a mimosa, but who knows? I wasn't there. She tries on outfits, and again a mysterious other snaps a pic of her. She's finally ready to start her day.

She meditates, listens to music, reads, and eats. In short, nothing that most people don't do normally. However, sometimes the music is in her headphones, and other times it's a live band. Sometimes she's down at the docks, enjoying the seaside. Eventually, at the end of the day, she pulls her laptop into her lap and laughs, lighting incense too. Very little of this takes place at night. Sometimes, it's the simple things in life that are best.

I do have to say, though, despite that little quibble, it was a fun MV. While she doesn't do anything out of the ordinary, at least it's well shot. And they did get some beautiful shots of the beach at sunset, and just the area in general. Did I enjoy watching it? You bet.

Score


MV Relevance...........8

MV Production..........8

MV Concept..............8

MV SCORE: 8.0


Album Production.....8

Album Concept.........8

Tracklisting...............8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.0

OVERALL................8.0

spicagreate378 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

Singer Rapper Dancer Emcee Actress YOONA.

*** INFO: her 5 songs are indie ballad (boring genre of music, she should make pop-R&B or rock&pop-jazz or rock-ballad), Her 5 songs released without promo nor still her official solo debut.

.

🏆😍 HER BEST SONG► "When the Wind Blows"

Melody&Rhythm: Excellent, Lyrics: very good

Voice sound: Beautiful Deep voice (sound so good!~)
Vocal range: 10/10
Cinematography: 9/10 (its good but would be better)

Her Visual: 7/10


😊😊HER GOOD SONG► "To You"

Melody&Rhythm: too soft (almost boring), Lyrics: Excellent
Voice sound: very sweet (no that so good)
Vocal range: 10/10
Cinematography: 10/10

Her Visual: 5/10 ( she needs better makeup artists and stylists)


😊HER DECENT SONG► "Promise"

Melody&Rhythm: Excellent, Lyrics: very good

Voice sound: too sweet and high-pitched voice (almost don't like )
Vocal range: 9/10

⬇️👎🔻HER WORST SONGS► "Deoksugung StonewallWalkway" & "Summer Night"

⬇️👎🔻 ---→ "Summer Night"
Melody and rhythm: boring, lyrics: good

Voice sound: too shrill, too sweet and high-pitched voice ( Really don't like!!)

Vocal range: 8/10
Cinematography: 5/10
Her Visual: 5/10 (no that so good, her face look very tired and too chubby, she needs betetr makeup artists and more eyeliner and a new look with new haircolor and really much more long hair)

⬇️👎🔻 ---→ "Deoksugung StonewallWalkway"

melody and rhythm: boring, lyrics: good

Voice sound: too childish, too sweet, too shrill and too high-pitched voice ( sounds too bad, Really really don't likeeeeee!!)

Vocal range: 8/10
Cinematography: 2/10 (very bad)

Her visual: 1/10 (very bad, disaster!!! she looked ugly and tired, #sorrynosorry)

4

gainsexybeg70 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

I ONLY LOVE her song 'WHEN THE WIND BLOWS' because her DEEP VOICE sounds so good and beautiful that I even feel as the sound of her deep voice can to touch my soul and feels😍😍😍 i hope her solo debut and next songs she sings with deeper voice,😍 the deep/deeper voice sounds many better.

The rest of her 5 songs I did not like because she is singing with that too sweet and high-pitched voice that sounds so annoying 😞 that even my head and hears started to hurt. sorry sones. Of course i liked her visual when she was wearing that orange tshirt in summer night, she looked so pretty but she could even look prettier with western makeup

