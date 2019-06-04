Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 18 days ago

BTS songs included in NASA's playlist for the moon journey

BTS is even reaching the moon with their music. 

On June 3, Johnson Space Center of NASA asked for song submissions as they're creating a playlist with Third Rock Radio for the upcoming journey to the moon. 

In response to the overflowing submissions from ARMYs, NASA tweeted, "Wow, there are a lot of @BTS_twt & RM fans! Thanks for the submissions," and announced to add 3 BTS songs - "Moonchild," "Mikrokosmos," and "134340" - to the playlist. 

Suggestions are taken from June 3 to June 28. The playlist will air live on NASA's Third Rock Radio on July 13 & 14. 

borahae
I mean, guys, how awesome is this? their music is not only spreading all over our planet, but is now going to reach the Moon!

Ricu
Damn how powerful! I've participated in this on twitter but honestly did not expect them to include ALL 3 songs that were suggested, that's so great! Especially since they are such beautiful songs.

Suga once said how he wished for BTS's music to play on the streets one day. Now it will be playing even in space.

It's an honor and I hope this makes BTS happy, too :) I'm happy that ARMYs achieved this for them.

