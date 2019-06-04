BTS songs included in NASA's playlist for the moon journey

BTS is even reaching the moon with their music.

On June 3, Johnson Space Center of NASA asked for song submissions as they're creating a playlist with Third Rock Radio for the upcoming journey to the moon.

50 years ago, NASA was preparing to land humans on the Moon. Now, we’re getting ready to return by 2024. In honor of the #Apollo50th anniversary, we’re making a playlist fit for a lunar journey with @ThirdRockRadio. Til June 28, share a song you’d include with #NASAMoonTunes! pic.twitter.com/FXxHsz5Hjj — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) June 3, 2019

In response to the overflowing submissions from ARMYs, NASA tweeted, "Wow, there are a lot of @BTS_twt & RM fans! Thanks for the submissions," and announced to add 3 BTS songs - "Moonchild," "Mikrokosmos," and "134340" - to the playlist.

Wow, there are a lot of @BTS_twt & RM fans! Thanks for the submissions – we’ll add "Moonchild," "Mikrokosmos" & "134340" to the playlist! What other songs can we include on #NASAMoonTunes? https://t.co/nM3plxpMfL pic.twitter.com/BL9yBsOwQI — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) June 4, 2019

Suggestions are taken from June 3 to June 28. The playlist will air live on NASA's Third Rock Radio on July 13 & 14.