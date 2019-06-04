BTS songs included in NASA's playlist for the moon journey

BTS is even reaching the moon with their music.
On June 3, Johnson Space Center of NASA asked for song submissions as they're creating a playlist with Third Rock Radio for the upcoming journey to the moon.
In response to the overflowing submissions from ARMYs, NASA tweeted, "Wow, there are a lot of @BTS_twt & RM fans! Thanks for the submissions," and announced to add 3 BTS songs - "Moonchild," "Mikrokosmos," and "134340" - to the playlist.
Suggestions are taken from June 3 to June 28. The playlist will air live on NASA's Third Rock Radio on July 13 & 14.
