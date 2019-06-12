Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

13

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Kim Tae Hee's label reveals media outlets are 'exaggerating' her plans to debut in Hollywood

AKP STAFF

On June 13, one exclusive media outlet reported that the Rain-Kim Tae Hee celebrity couple recently purchased a townhouse unit in Irvine, California, worth approximately 2,000,000 USD. 

The media outlet also claimed that the couple decided to purchase the residence not only for Rain's continued promotions in Hollywood, but also in preparation of Kim Tae Hee's Hollywood debut. 

In response, a representative from Kim Tae Hee's label refuted, "It's true that the Kim Tae Hee-Rain couple purchased a home in the U.S. But it is a strictly personal matter, so we have nothing more to say. Regarding Kim Tae Hee's Hollywood debut, we feel that media outlets are unnecessarily 'exaggerating' portions. Even before her marriage, Kim Tae Hee has participated in auditions for Hollywood films and dramas, but currently, she has no project confirmed."

  1. Kim Tae Hee
  2. Rain
4 10,476 Share 24% Upvoted

2

DTRT6,058 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

It makes sense to have their baby in America because if you're born in America you're automatically an American citizen. That status grants a person better benefits than Korea offers such as no mandatory military service, better schooling opportunities and tax breaks for the parents.

In addition, Irvine is a very nice area. Low crime rate, great local communities, and fantastic weather all year round, all within a 15 minute drive to Newport Beach.



There are little to no drawbacks to living in Irvine CA.

Share

0

ReVelUp0 pt 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

Honestly, I don’t think she will make it in Hollywood

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,314

allkpop in your Inbox