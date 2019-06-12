Kim Tae Hee's label reveals media outlets are 'exaggerating' her plans to debut in Hollywood

On June 13, one exclusive media outlet reported that the Rain-Kim Tae Hee celebrity couple recently purchased a townhouse unit in Irvine, California, worth approximately 2,000,000 USD.

The media outlet also claimed that the couple decided to purchase the residence not only for Rain's continued promotions in Hollywood, but also in preparation of Kim Tae Hee's Hollywood debut.

In response, a representative from Kim Tae Hee's label refuted, "It's true that the Kim Tae Hee-Rain couple purchased a home in the U.S. But it is a strictly personal matter, so we have nothing more to say. Regarding Kim Tae Hee's Hollywood debut, we feel that media outlets are unnecessarily 'exaggerating' portions. Even before her marriage, Kim Tae Hee has participated in auditions for Hollywood films and dramas, but currently, she has no project confirmed."



