MONSTA X meet South Korean president Moon Jae In!

Back on June 12, MONSTA X performed as K-Pop's representatives at a free concert in Oslo, Norway, in light of South Korea and Norway celebrating the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

One attendee at this event was none other than South Korean president Moon Jae In and the first lady, Kim Jung Sook!

After the concert, the MONSTA X members got a chance to meet up with president Moon and the first lady, snapping photos, conversing, and more! The Blue House also thanked MONSTA X for their performance at this memorable event, writing on Twitter, "It was great meeting you in Oslo, Norway, MONSTA X. Thank you for a great performance. We will look forward to your bright future activities~"

Check out photos from the site via The Blue House and MONSTA X's official Twitter accounts, below!

노르웨이 오슬로에서 만나서 반가웠습니다. #몬스타엑스 #MONSTA_X 여러분. 좋은 공연 보여주셔서 감사합니다. 앞으로도 멋진 활약 기대하겠습니다~ https://t.co/QjfqLy640E — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) June 12, 2019

#몬스타엑스 @OfficialMonstaX 는 다음 곡으로 ‘드라마라마’를 불렀습니다. 몬스타엑스의 첫 1위곡 이라고 합니다. 노래 후렴구 부분에서는 공연을 보던 관객들이 함께 따라하는 장면도 펼쳐졌습니다. 몬스타엑스 멤버들이 “드라마라마(DRAMARAMA)”라고 외치자 관객들이 “헤이~”라고 화답한 것입니다. pic.twitter.com/TRFTjGmSm6 — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) June 12, 2019

문재인 대통령은 오늘 행사에서 공연한 #몬스타엑스 @OfficialMonstaX 멤버들을 만나 대화를 나누고, 함께 셀피를 촬영하기도 했습니다. 문 대통령과 김정숙 여사는 행사가 끝난 후 출연진 전체와 함께 기념사진을 촬영했습니다. 오늘 멋진 공연 펼쳐주신 출연진 여러분께 정말 감사드립니다. pic.twitter.com/jCbig0BHXP — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) June 12, 2019