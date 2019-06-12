Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

98

22

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 days ago

MONSTA X meet South Korean president Moon Jae In!

AKP STAFF

Back on June 12, MONSTA X performed as K-Pop's representatives at a free concert in Oslo, Norway, in light of South Korea and Norway celebrating the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. 

One attendee at this event was none other than South Korean president Moon Jae In and the first lady, Kim Jung Sook!

After the concert, the MONSTA X members got a chance to meet up with president Moon and the first lady, snapping photos, conversing, and more! The Blue House also thanked MONSTA X for their performance at this memorable event, writing on Twitter, "It was great meeting you in Oslo, Norway, MONSTA X. Thank you for a great performance. We will look forward to your bright future activities~"

Check out photos from the site via The Blue House and MONSTA X's official Twitter accounts, below!

  1. MONSTA X
15 17,203 Share 82% Upvoted

5

teleri1,250 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

Go Monsta X!!!!

Share

3

outrageouzz3 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

The free concert was on June 11. The private concert for the president of Korea and the King of Norway ++ was June 12.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,314

allkpop in your Inbox