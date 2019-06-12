IOI reps respond to reports of 9-member reunion plans

Shortly after an exclusive report earlier this day claiming that project group IOI has confirmed a reunion as 9-members, various representatives from IOI members' entertainment labels have stepped up with a statement of response.

One representative told media outlets, "We are still in the process of discussing the reunion, and nothing is confirmed."

Rumors of IOI's reunion promotions have been reported since February of this year. Then, back in April, the members' respective entertainment labels also stated, "It's true that we are discussing the possibility of a reunion, but nothing is confirmed."

According to the exclusive report earlier today, former IOI members Jeon So Mi and Cosmic Girls's Yoo Yeon Jung will not be able to promote in IOI again if a reunion occurs, due to their own schedules.