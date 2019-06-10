Moon Hee Jun receives more criticism from netizens following comments on his radio show

Moon Hee Jun has directly addressed the criticism he received regarding his appearance on 'Superman is Back.'

While hosting his radio show 'Moon Hee Jun's Music Show,' he referenced the negative comments towards himself and made a point in the intro of the show to state that "if you write words with bad intentions, it will come back to you. So please just write good words."

He also stated: "No matter what I read, I am annoyed that all comments towards me are written this way." He also thanked those who gave positive comments towards his family's appearance on the show.

Netizens have continued to leave further comments regarding Moon Hee Jun's attitude and behavior.

"Aren't those malicious comments actually facts though?"





"Yeah, malicious comments aren't good. But people only spoke the truth so you shouldn't let go of warnings like that."

"Does he think his radio show is a place where he can say whatever he wants? I was a fan for ten years but it's been a long time since I stopped being one."