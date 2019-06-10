Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

40

17

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Moon Hee Jun receives more criticism from netizens following comments on his radio show

AKP STAFF

Moon Hee Jun has directly addressed the criticism he received regarding his appearance on 'Superman is Back.' 

While hosting his radio show 'Moon Hee Jun's Music Show,' he referenced the negative comments towards himself and made a point in the intro of the show to state that "if you write words with bad intentions, it will come back to you. So please just write good words." 

He also stated: "No matter what I read, I am annoyed that all comments towards me are written this way." He also thanked those who gave positive comments towards his family's appearance on the show.

Netizens have continued to leave further comments regarding Moon Hee Jun's attitude and behavior. 

"Aren't those malicious comments actually facts though?"


"Yeah, malicious comments aren't good. But people only spoke the truth so you shouldn't let go of warnings like that."

"Does he think his radio show is a place where he can say whatever he wants? I was a fan for ten years but it's been a long time since I stopped being one."

  1. Moon Hee Jun
33 47,706 Share 70% Upvoted

17

Secretninja3121,326 pts 12 days ago 1
12 days ago

This guy has been criticized since he debuted. Idk what it is about him but netizens always seem to try and find something about him pick apart and complain about. Just leave him alone, he’s just trying to make a living and support his family.

Share

1 more reply

9

Rita2020149 pts 12 days ago 1
12 days ago

Hahaha people is really mad, but I don't see anything bad I mean he's just doing this for money who wouldn't do that c'mon

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,476

allkpop in your Inbox