News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 20 days ago

WINNER cancels 'Inkigayo' performance as Kang Seung Yoon receives treatment for neck disc pain

AKP STAFF

WINNER will be unable to appear on this week's episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo' as member Kang Seung Yoon is currently experiencing neck pain.

The announcement was made by YG Entertainment on June 2, stating: "When Kang Seung Yoon was waiting ahead of rehearsal today, he was complaining about neck disc pain, so he was taken to the emergency room of a nearby hospital."

The agency added that the idol wanted to be able to "keep his promise with the fans" and perform, but both the agency and SBS recommended that WINNER not participate in the broadcast.


"We decided that focusing on his treatment was best possible situation, as overdoing it might worsen the pain," they continued. "We will do our best to help Kang Seung Yoon recover as quickly as possible."

Stay tuned for more news about WINNER's current promotions.

  1. WINNER
  2. Kang Seung Yoon
sandybee3-215 pts 20 days ago 3
20 days ago

I hope he get's well soon !

annabts612 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

Disc problems are no joke, he should get it fixed asap

