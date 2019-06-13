Han Seo Hee reportedly other party involved in B.I's drug scandal

Former trainee Han Seo Hee has been reported to be the other party involved in B.I's drug scandal.



B.I withdrew from iKON and exited YG Entertainment yesterday after his drug scandal made headlines, and reports are saying the formerly unnamed 'A' in the messages revealed by 'Dispatch' is Han Seo Hee, who was also involved in Big Bang T.O.P's marijuana controversy in 2017. According to EDaily, B.I attempted to purchase illegal drugs from Han Seo Hee through KakaoTalk messages in April of 2016.



In her case with T.O.P, Han Seo Hee admitted guilt and received a sentencing of 4 years of probation along with 120 hours of drug counseling and a fine of 870,000 Won (~$767.72 USD).



