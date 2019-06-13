Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Han Seo Hee reportedly other party involved in B.I's drug scandal

Former trainee Han Seo Hee has been reported to be the other party involved in B.I's drug scandal.

B.I withdrew from iKON and exited YG Entertainment yesterday after his drug scandal made headlines, and reports are saying the formerly unnamed 'A' in the messages revealed by 'Dispatch' is Han Seo Hee, who was also involved in Big Bang T.O.P's marijuana controversy in 2017. According to EDaily, B.I attempted to purchase illegal drugs from Han Seo Hee through KakaoTalk messages in April of 2016. 

In her case with T.O.P, Han Seo Hee admitted guilt and received a sentencing of 4 years of probation along with 120 hours of drug counseling and a fine of 870,000 Won (~$767.72 USD). 

Stay tuned for updates. 

Ohmakeme665 pts 9 days ago 32
9 days ago

Out come the YG stans with torches and pitchforks:

"this girl again. she must have a thing for YG idols"

"Investigate her!! - she's always connected"


Blame her. Slut-shame her. How about your YG oppas?

For goodness sake it was BI who asked her. Didn't she try to warn him in the messages?

But yeah sure it's all the slut's fault. How dare she cause your talented innocent Oppa to quit!


How about maybe investigating your Oppas first?

How about starting with Yang Hyun Suk?

32 more replies

Demonowl697 pts 9 days ago 35
9 days ago

Interesting social study how so many (not everyone - calm down!) cry and defend their “poor and innocent” oppas. But a woman involved are demonized. She’s likely shady (no doubt) but Top and B.I. did willingly engage in contact with her and persuaded buying/using drugs. Interesting who gets blamed and who not isn’t it..

35 more replies

