Jeon So Mi says she has nothing against JYP Entertainment

Jeon So Mi clarified she has nothing against JYP Entertainment.



At the showcase for her solo debut single 'Birthday' on June 13 KST, Jeon So Mi was asked about her reasons for leaving JYPE and pursuing her music career as an independent artist. She said, "We had different directions when it came to music. We had plenty of discussions around the time I was leaving. At that time, we had a lot of conversations."



Jeon So Mi concluded, "There was no discord between us, and we both were cheering each other on when I left. I cheer on JYP, and I think JYP probably cheers me on too."



Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" drops on June 13 KST.