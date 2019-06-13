Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 days ago

Jeon So Mi says she has nothing against JYP Entertainment

Jeon So Mi clarified she has nothing against JYP Entertainment.

At the showcase for her solo debut single 'Birthday' on June 13 KST, Jeon So Mi was asked about her reasons for leaving JYPE and pursuing her music career as an independent artist. She said, "We had different directions when it came to music. We had plenty of discussions around the time I was leaving. At that time, we had a lot of conversations."

Jeon So Mi concluded, "There was no discord between us, and we both were cheering each other on when I left. I cheer on JYP, and I think JYP probably cheers me on too."

Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" drops on June 13 KST. 

k_kid1,141 pts 9 days ago 30
9 days ago

Pretty obvious she left because of the time spent waiting while everyone else debuted from Sixteen with Twice and especially with IOI while she's just sitting there on the sidelines not really doing much and losing momentum. It seemed like she was supposed to debut with ITZY seeing how they were seen attending Twice's concert together. But I guess JYP didn't give her a straight answer on when they were planning on debuting ITZY, which could mean waiting another year or so and because of that, she left. Another guess is that JYP ended up debuting ITZY only a few months after Somi left as a way to kind of show Somi a lesson on "patience." Just my guess.

E_Williams252 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

Come on. Don't ask her about her former agency at her debut showcase. That's completely irrelevant and there are plenty of other better and more important questions

