Posted by germainej 9 days ago

Jung Joon Young's lawyer and police officer suspected of hiding evidence for past hidden camera case

Jung Joon Young's lawyer and police officer are suspected of hiding evidence for his 2016 hidden camera case involving his ex-girlfriend.

On June 13, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Station's Cyber Crime Division announced Lieutenant A of the Seoul Seongdong Police Station was forwarded to prosecution with the recommendation of indictment for abandoning his duties and falsifying documents. Jung Joon Young's former lawyer B has also been forward to prosecution for being an accomplice in abandonment of duties and hiding evidence for the case.

According to reports, Lieutenant A did not confiscate Jung Joon Young's cell phone as evidence when he was initially accused by his ex-girlfriend in August of 106, and lawyer B is suspected of planning on withholding the evidence with Lieutenant A and falsifying a report to police, which stated, "Jung Joon Young's cellphone disappeared, so the data cannot be recovered."

Lieutenant A is said to have suggested, "Instead of saying we left the phone with a digital forensics company, make things easier and say it was lost." As previously reported, 'A' requested a digital forensics company write a confirmation letter stating the phone data could not be recovered, but his request was rejected. Though cell phone data can be recovered within 24 hours, Lieutenant A told his superiors the recovery would take 2-3 months. 

A police source also stated, "Sexual harassment cases usually take 3-4 months to be resolved, but this case took 17 days to be forwarded to prosecution. They didn't look into the possibility of the footage being spread, which is what the victim feared. If the phone was confiscated at the time, the rest of the hidden camera suspicions would have also been investigated." Police further stated they're not aware why Lieutenant A suggested hiding the evidence, stating, "We didn't discover any corrupt ties like bribery, and he said he wanted to wrap up the case quickly."

This past March, lawyer 'B' was suspected of attempting to destroy evidence by resetting Jung Joon Young's phone once again before turning it over to police. This suspicion will also be factored when prosecution reviews the accusations.

  1. Jung Joon Young
9 days ago
9 days ago

Let us get real here, he got away with it because the culture of misogyny in South Korea condoned it. Not so much anymore. South Korean women are demanding rights and demanding to be heard now. Molka has gone so far as to becoming an international embarrassment for South Korea. Let's face it, this kind of old school misogyny will cut in to that 2 billion dollar profit the country expects to bring in because of BTS and "the west" finally embracing Kpop. Sort of like they tried to clean up their prostitution industry before the Olympics. This Molka thing is even bigger than that.

9 days ago
9 days ago

>Police further stated they're not aware why Lieutenant A suggested hiding the evidence, stating, "We didn't discover any corrupt ties like bribery, and he said he wanted to wrap up the case quickly."

I was gonna say that this story is a good example of how the police cannot be trusted in these cases involving powerful people such as celebrities and their agencies, but how it's good overall that they uncovered these particular illegal dealings...until I got to this part. Like, oh, you just needed a fall guy so the higher-ups could remain safe, so you promised him that he'll get away with a slap on the wrist. What could possibly compel a Lieutenant to act in this particular manner? 🤔 We just don't know! No bribes detected!

