Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 6 days ago

Fans find 'Produce X 101's Kim Yo Han fanboying over Seungwoo totally adorable

Fans found Kim Yo Han fanboying over Seungwoo even out of 'Produce X 101' recording.

Many of the trainees on 'Produce X 101' have been visiting the ads that fans put up for them, with sightings for many of the top trainees. However, Kim Yo Han was spotted somewhere else special - at Seungwoo's ad! It's pretty unheard of for a trainee by himself to visit another trainee's ad, but it's no surprise as Kim Yo Han is already well known for being Seungwoo's #1 fanboy.

You can check out his love for Seungwoo on the episode below as well!

