Rapper KittiB shows off her vocals in new song 'Anymore'

Rapper KittiB has dropped her new song "Anymore".



The MV, similar to the teaser, has a dark, almost haunted castle. "Anymore" is the title track of her upcoming album '1718 [SALEM]', which also includes "Bad Blood" and "Witch", and it's her first comeback in 2 years. The rapper not only raps, but also shows off her vocals in the new song.



Check out "Anymore" above.

