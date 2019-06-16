Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by jennywill 6 days ago

Rapper KittiB shows off her vocals in new song 'Anymore'

Rapper KittiB has dropped her new song "Anymore".

The MV, similar to the teaser, has a dark, almost haunted castle. "Anymore" is the title track of her upcoming album '1718 [SALEM]', which also includes "Bad Blood" and "Witch", and it's her first comeback in 2 years. The rapper not only raps, but also shows off her vocals in the new song.

Check out "Anymore" above.

Ohboy69 6 days ago
6 days ago

So many fem rappers have better vocals than the actual idols.

4

DTRT 6 days ago
6 days ago

I like how she stood up for herself and won a conviction against known degenerate fuccboi Black Nut.


Song is good too!


Will support.

