IU purchases 2-story vacation home and land worth 2.5M USD in Yang-pyeong county

According to reports on June 17, singer/actress IU is said to have purchased a 2-story home in Yang-pyeong county, Gyeonggi province worth approximately 3 billion KRW (~ 2.5 million USD).

One rep from IU's label Kakao M responded to the reports with, "Back in August of 2018, IU purchased a 2-story home and surrounding land worth approximately 3 billion KRW in Yang-pyeong county. The home is meant to be a vacation lodge for her family and friends during the weekends."



Also in 2018, IU purchased a similar home in the city of Gwacheon worth approximately 4.6 billion KRW, reportedly as a private working studio for herself as well as a studio for her mother.

