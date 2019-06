Dream Catcher have finally unveiled their official colors, over 2 years after their debut!

The girl group's eerie, yet beautiful official colors are: PANTONE Black 6 C or a dark, midnight blue; PANTONE 7623 C or a rich crimson orange; and PANTONE P 10-6 C or a pale sunset yellow!

Dream Catcher also hinted at the launch of their official fan app coming soon, so be alert for more updates, InSomnia!