Zelo has returned with a hype, totally upbeat performance MV for "Flash, Party!", from his solo debut mini album 'Distance'!

"Flash, Party!" is a hip, dance genre b-side track from Zelo's 1st mini album, released back on June 21. The idol has been promoting his solo debut title track "Question" on various music shows, but now fans can enjoy a change of mood with Zelo's spectacular performance, rap, and vocals with "Flash, Party!".

Check out the full performance video above!