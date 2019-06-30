Jang Moon Bok's boy group Limitless drops debut timeline for 1st single album 'Dreamplay'

Jang Moon Bok's upcoming, 4-member boy group Limitless is making their official debut this July!

Limitless consist of the following well-known members from 'Produce 101' season 2 as well as 'MIXNINE': Jang Moon Bok, Lee Hwi Chan a.k.a Raychan, Sung Hyun Woo a.k.a A.M, and Yoon Hee Seok.

The group will be kicking off official teasers for their debut this July 1 at 6 PM KST, releasing content like concept photos, video teasers, and more throughout next week, leading up to the release of their 1st single album 'Dreamplay' on July 9. Check out Limitless's debut timetable below.



