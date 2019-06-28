'Descendants of the Sun' themed couples festival canceled following news of Song Hye Kyo & Song Joong Ki's divorce

The third annual 'Taebaek Couple Festival' has been canceled following the news of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce.



On June 28, 'Taebaek Couple Festival' reps confirmed, "After discussion with the festival committee members, we've decided to cancel the 'Taebaek Couple Festival' considering the current mood. However, we plan to discuss whether the festival will happen or not. It's possible it might take on another theme."



Since 2017, the 3-day festival was held with a 'Descendants of the Sun' theme as the drama is set in the city of Taebaek. The 'Taebaek Couple Festival' previously attracted over 12,000 visitors, tourists, and fans of the drama series.



As previously reported, Song Joong Ki filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo on June 26.

