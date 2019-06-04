Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej 18 days ago

CL, PKCZ & Afrojack 'Cut it Up' in samurai MV

AKP STAFF

CL, PKCZ, and Afrojack have dropped their music video for "Cut it Up".

CL has teamed up with Japanese group PKCZ and world-renowned DJ Afrojack for the track, and for the MV, they went with a 'Kill Bill' parody and samurai concept. "Cut it Up" is CL's first release since her collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas Dopeness” in October 2018, and it includes lyrics in English, Korean, and Japanese. 

Watch the "Cut it Up" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. CL
  2. PKCZ
  3. AFROJACK
  4. CUT IT UP
onurbb26 pts 18 days ago 1
18 days ago

Its a nice song, I rly like |CL's part in particular but Im still waiting for a real CL solo. This doesnt do it for me :(

6

xxivu41 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

I can't wait to see this woman REALLY unleash...

