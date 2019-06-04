CL, PKCZ & Afrojack 'Cut it Up' in samurai MV

CL, PKCZ, and Afrojack have dropped their music video for "Cut it Up".



CL has teamed up with Japanese group PKCZ and world-renowned DJ Afrojack for the track, and for the MV, they went with a 'Kill Bill' parody and samurai concept. "Cut it Up" is CL's first release since her collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas “Dopeness” in October 2018, and it includes lyrics in English, Korean, and Japanese.



Watch the "Cut it Up" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.