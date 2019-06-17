Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Check out NU'EST JR's flawless skincare pictorial with 'Cosmopolitan'!

NU'EST's JR is here to charm with his gorgeous skin in the July issue of 'Cosmopolitan' magazine!

For this issue, JR posed for a men's skincare brand and revealed, "When we have a lot of schedules, there's less time for sleep and my skin can get flakey. Not to mention, on days where there are too many fine particles in the atmosphere, skin tends to become even more rough. The busier you are, the better you need to take care of your skin." 

You can find JR's full skincare pictorial with 'Cosmopolitan' in the upcoming July issue!

