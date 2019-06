TOMORROW x TOGETHER have released another summery teaser for their upcoming Mnet reality, 'One Dream.TXT'!

Through 'One Dream.TXT', fans can catch all of the behind-the-scenes action surrounding the rookie boy group's 1st U.S. showcase tour, 'Star in U.S.' - stopping in cities such as New York, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles for approximately 30 days!

You can look into TXT's 30-day "secret diary" when 'One Dream.TXT' premieres this June 27 at 9:30 PM!